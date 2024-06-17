Packers DE Rashan Gary thankful to have healthy offseason

A healthy offseason has meant everything to Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary. Unlike last year, when he was rehabbing a surgically repaired knee throughout the offseason, Gary is healthy and getting the full opportunity to improve as a football player entering 2024.

“Man, it’s a blessing,” Gary said. “Having an offseason to do what I need to do, work on parts on my game that I didn’t have time to do last year. It’s very important and crucial to me.”

Gary tore his ACL in November of 2022 and missed the rest of the season. He returned for Week 1 of 2023 but was limited early. In fact, the Packers didn’t have him on the field for 60 percent or more of the defense’s snaps until late October as Gary eased back into a full-time role.

There will be no restrictions in 2024. He was a full participant during the offseason workout program and will be full go come camp.

Gary said he’s been working on everything — from the top to the bottom — in his overall game this offseason.

“There’s always things I can get better at,” Gary said. “Just working on my overall game, run and pass.”

How will Gary spend his break before training camp? Taking on a leadership role and getting his position group together. Gary said he’ll have teammates along the defensive line join him in either Texas or California for a couple of weeks before camp, which opens in late July.

In 2024, the Packers are transitioning to a 4-3 base front under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Gary said the new scheme is simpler and will require less thinking and more playing, especially up front.

“We’re loving this new defense,” Gary said.

Despite a limited role in 2023, Gary still finished with 9.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. He’ll now be playing full time with his hand in the dirt.

What’s the new defense look like?

“Attack, attack, attack. Aggressive. I’m loving it. It’s really just pin your ears back and relax and play,” Gary said.

