Packers rank 11th in 2023 draft pick capital but could soon move into top 7

The Green Bay Packers are in possession of 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft and currently rank in the top half of the NFL in draft pick capital, but general manager Brian Gutekunst might soon add more and move up the list.

According to Tankathon’s draft rankings, the Packers are currently 11th in overall draft capital, which is at least partly due to having two top-50 picks but also seven picks on Day 3, including four in the seventh round.

Here’s the caveat: the Packers would move up to seventh in the rankings if they acquired either of the New York Jets’ second-round picks (No. 42 or No. 43).

In the scenario in which Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Jets for No. 42 or No. 43, the Packers would leap the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts and then only trail the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals in terms of draft pick value.

Conversely, the Jets currently rank 14th in draft pick value but would fall into the bottom six if they traded away a second-rounder.

What’s the takeaway? The Packers are in a good position to add talent around Jordan Love in this draft but would sit in a premium spot if the Rodgers trade nets at least a second-rounder.

All this capital should give Gutekunst the freedom to move around the board as he sees fit.

Of course, having a lot of picks – and valuable picks overall – only goes so far. Gutekunst needs to pick good football players, both to help Love as a first-year starter and accelerate through the transition phase but also to build stability for the franchise into the future. The Packers have never drafted based on a one-year window. The team didn’t do it with Rodgers under center and it won’t change with a new quarterback in 2023.

Don’t be surprised if Gutekunst attempts to trade down in this draft. Adding more capital will provide more opportunities to add the young, cheap players his roster needs moving forward.

Packers draft picks

First round, 15th overall

Second round, 45th overall

Third round, 78th overall

Fourth round, 116th overall

Fifth round, 149th overall

Fifth round, 170th overall

Seventh round, 232nd overall

Seventh round, 235th overall

Seventh round, 242nd overall

Seventh round, 256th overall

