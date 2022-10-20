Packers’ Randall Cobb could be out vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills are off this week with their bye upcoming.

However, even with the few days away from football head coach Sean McDermott will give his guys, they’ll still start turning the page to their next opponent.

That team is the Green Bay Packers and there’s a chance their already weakened wide receiver corps could be shorter by Week 8.

According to Packers Wire, wideout Randall Cobb is expected to miss two-to-four weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6. The initial fear was that he fractured his ankle, but it’s said to be a sprain.

“It’s not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that; I think he’s going to miss some time,” Green Bay head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday. “But he definitely avoided a serious injury.”

The timeline given is clearly a grey area in terms of the upcoming matchup between Buffalo and Green Bay.

Cobb, 32, was carted from the sideline to the locker room during the second half of the Packers’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. He expressed some emotions during that, but a sprain is much better news than a break.

In terms of the statistics, Cobb is Green Bay’s No. 2 receiver. He has 257 receiving yards on 18 catches. He has yet to score a touchdown.

In addition to Cobb, Packers’ rookie receiver Christian Watson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay also has a familiar face on their roster who could be activated from injured reserve by the time they face the Bills: Sammy Watkins (hamstring).

Related

WATCH: Bills' Gabe Davis mic'd up during win over the Chiefs Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again NFL analyst Nick Wright still adamant Chiefs are better than Bills (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire