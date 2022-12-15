How do the Packers and Rams offenses compare statistically in 2022

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams have both had a hard time getting into the win column in 2022. With a combined 9-17 record, it is safe to say that their matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 15 has the potential to get ugly.

But how do these teams look compared to each other when their season statistics on offense are put side by side? Here are four key offensive stats that show how the Packers and Rams have arrived at their underwhelming results this season:

Total net yards: Packers 4,493, Rams 3,679

The Packers’ offense has been far more efficient than the Rams’ in 2022, gaining just over 800 more yards than Los Angeles over the course of the season. This stat really sticks out when compared to the teams’ total number of drives over the course of the season, which is nearly identical.

Total drives: Packers 139, Rams 138

Both teams have had ample opportunity to move the ball and score points on offense this year, but the results have been drastically different. Green Bay has had the benefit of having Aaron Rodgers healthy this season, while the Rams have dealt with an injury to Matthew Stafford all season.

Passing touchdowns: Packers 23, Rams 13

Somehow a 23-touchdown campaign seems pedestrian for Rodgers, who has faced his share of non-injury-related adversity over the course of the year. Stafford’s involvement in the Rams’ offense was integral to their ability to stay competitive early in the season, but his absence has left the team in a position where they have leaned on their running game to score in the red zone.

Rushing yards: Packers 1,630, Rams 1,119

The Packers’ two-headed monster in the running game with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon has been exciting to watch in 2022, and even as Los Angeles has turned to their running game, they have been unable to match their production. That isn’t to say that the Rams have been particularly bad when they try to gain yards on the ground, they just haven’t been nearly as effective.

