May 10—The Austin baseball team scored four runs in the final two innings to beat Byron (7-6 overall) 4-2 in Byron Friday.

Isaac Osgood pitched the win for the Packers (8-8 overall), who have now won three in a row.

Austin pitching: Isaac Osgood (W) 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K; Isaiah Conway (S) 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Austin hitting: Dunlap, 1-for-3, R; Cooper Jacobsen, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-4, RBI; Conway, 1-for-4, RBI; Peyton Ransom, 3-for-4