Packers raise over $64.5 million with one week remaining in latest stock sale

The Green Bay Packers have raised over $64.5 million in funds from stock sale drive that began in November and will conclude at the end of next week.

The team announced Thursday they had sold over 194,000 shares of stock in the franchise with sales coming from all 50 states, several U.S. territories, and Canada. Share prices are $300.

It’s the sixth time in team history they have made shares of the franchise available to the public. The current round of sales will conclude Friday, Feb. 12 at midnight CST, or when all 300,000 shares being made available have been exhausted.

The funds raised from the sale are earmarked for ongoing renovations and upgrades to Lambeau Field.

While the “stock” doesn’t function like stock in a traditional sense, it’s a unique way for fans to feel some personal stake in the only publicly-owned NFL franchise.

