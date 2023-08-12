Packers race past Bengals, win 36-19 in preseason opener

Jordan Love led a touchdown drive, Sean Clifford delivered big throws on a pair of scoring drives and Emanuel Wilson produced two touchdown runs, including the dagger on a 80-yard score in the fourth quarter, as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19 in the preseason opener on Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Packers turned the ball over three times but outgained the Bengals by over 150 yards. Overall, Matt LaFleur’s team created 437 total yards and went 4-for-4 scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

In his preseason debut as the starter, Love hit receiver Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown to cap off his second and final series. He finished 7-of-10 passing for 46 yards and a score. More on his performance here.

Clifford threw a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, but he also completed 20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. He hit Samori Toure for a pair of gains over 20 yards, and his 47-yard strike to Dontayvion Wicks set up a touchdown before the half.

Rookie Carrington Valentine was a standout performer on defense. The seventh-round pick broke up two passes and caught a deflected pass for an interception in the first half.

In the second half, Wilson took over. He scored an 11-yard touchdown following Toure’s 47-yard kickoff return, and he put the game away with an 80-yard sprint off the right side with just over nine minutes to go. The undrafted rookie running back finished with six carries for 111 yards and two scores.

Wicks, Toure, Doubs, Malik Heath and Jayden Reed all had two or more catches.

On defense, the Packers broke up 13 passes and had nine quarterback hits.

Following Friday night’s win, LaFleur’s team will return home to rest up and prep for a big week ahead. The Packers are hosting the New England Patriots for a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

