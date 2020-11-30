Packers race out to 27-10 halftime lead over Bears

Three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a defensive touchdown helped the Green Bay Packers engineer a 17-point lead over the Chicago Bears at halftime of Sunday night’s meeting between the two NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers fired touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis and Allen Lazard during the first 30 minutes, and Preston Smith returned a fumble forced by Za’Darius Smith to give the Packers a 27-10 lead at the break.

Now comes the hard part: protecting the advantage. Last week, the Packers led the Indianapolis Colts by 14 at halftime but failed to finish, allowing the Colts to come back in the second half and eventually win in overtime.

The Bears scored a late touchdown in the second quarter to cut into the Packers’ lead. And Matt Nagy’s team will get the ball to start the third quarter.

The offense was the star of the first half for Matt LaFleur’s team. The Packers gained 213 yards, picked up 18 first downs, converted five third downs and scored touchdowns on all three red zone trips.

The Bears came into the game as the No. 1 defense in football on third down and in the red zone. The Packers made easy work of the group in both situations in the first half.

Rodgers completed 15 of 18 passes and has a 135.9 passer rating, and Adams caught five passes and the opening score, his 11 touchdown of the season.

Rodgers now has 32 touchdown passes in 10.5 games in 2020.

The Packers also rushed for 85 yards, including 50 from Aaron Jones.

Mike Pettine’s defense turned over the Bears twice, getting an interception in the end zone from safety Darnell Savage and the forced fumble on a third-down sack by Smith.

The Bears are moving the football, averaging 7.0 yards per play. David Montgomery produced a 57-yard on the opening series, and Trubisky has completed four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown to Allen Robinson.

The Packers ran 37 plays and held the football for over 21 minutes of the 30-minute first half.

Related