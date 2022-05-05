Just a week after the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Packers have already agreed to terms with both of their first-round picks.

The Packers and linebacker Quay Walker agreed to terms today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Walker’s rookie contract is a four-year, $13,841,637 deal, with a $7,246,645 signing bonus. Those numbers are established by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and there’s not much for rookies and teams to negotiate.

Walker’s agreement comes just hours after the Packers agreed to terms with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, their other first-round pick.

The Packers are expecting both Walker and Wyatt to be starters as rookies, and now both of them have their rookie contracts done before the first minicamp.

Packers, Quay Walker agree to terms originally appeared on Pro Football Talk