Packers work out quarterback Quinten Dormady

Aaron Rodgers might stay in bubble wrap for Saturday’s preseason game, and Jordan Love‘s availability is iffy as the backup quarterback is dealing with a strained throwing shoulder. That leaves Kurt Benkert as the only other quarterback on the roster.

It also leaves the Packers perhaps in the market for a fourth quarterback.

They worked out Quinten Dormady on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

“I know we’re working out some guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before practice, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Jordan’s not going to go today. He is feeling a lot better, but we’re going to be smart by him, too.”

Dormady spent three seasons at the University of Tennessee, where he threw for 1,282 yards and seven touchdowns. He lost the starting job and ended up having season-ending surgery in his fourth season in Knoxville. In 2018, he transferred to Houston but appeared in only one game because of his lengthy rehab.

Dormady then transferred to Central Michigan, where he started 10 games and threw for 2,312 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

