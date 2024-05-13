Packers quarterback Jordan Love uses one emoji to describe his girlfriend Ronika Stone after she led her volleyball team to the playoffs

Ronika Stone showed her admiration for Jordan Love's accomplishments on the football field last season as he led the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs in his first year starting.

Stone, a professional volleyball player, has now sparked her team, the San Diego Mojo, to the playoffs Year 1 of the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

And the Packers quarterback is giving back that support to his girlfriend as she enters the biggest stage of the season.

Love just needed one emoji to describe Stone over a video on Instagram that featured her throwing down a kill during a match: a goat.

A goat, of course, in sports terms, is used to describe those referred to as the greatest of all time.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love used a goat emoji to describe the play of his girlfriend, Ronika Stone, during her first season with the San Diego Moji volleyball team.

San Diego Mojo in playoffs of Pro Volleyball Federation

The Mojo are on a great run heading into the four-team inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs this week. You can say they have found their mojo.

After beginning the year 0-3 and then 1-5, they recovered nicely to win 12 of their next 18 matches to finish with a 13-11 record.

The Mojo ended the regular season on a three-match winning streak and won five of their last six matches to earn the third seed.

San Diego plays the No. 2-seed Omaha Supernovas in a semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. No. 1 seed Atlanta Vibe plays No. 4 seed Grand Rapids Rise in the other semifinal.

Ronika Stone has earned her goat status this season on the Mojo

Stone has been key to the team's playoff berth. She has played in all 24 matches and had a team-leading 174 kills for a 41% kill rate.

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker is also among the team leaders with 51 points via blocks. Her success on the court led to off-the-court recognition. She represented the team in throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a recent San Diego Padres game. Love was at Petco Park cheering her on.

The former college volleyball All-American at Oregon is joined on the Mojo by former Wisconsin standouts Grace Loberg and Temi Thomas-Ailara.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love has one emoji for girlfriend, volleyball star Ronika Stone