Packers quarterback Jordan Love signs on with American Family Insurance as a brand ambassador

Jordan Love has been signed to another team — American Family Insurance.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is the newest brand ambassador for the Madison-based company, joining a celebrity roster that includes Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter, Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV's “Property Brothers” and entrepreneur and former model Kathy Ireland.

Love will step into the new role on Sunday at the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, where he will engage with fans.

American Family launched the ambassadors program in 2011 as a way to reinforce the brand’s mission to inspire people to find, follow and achieve their dreams.

“Inspiring our customers and communities to dream fearlessly is part of our DNA,” Sherina Smith, chief marketing officer at American Family Insurance, said in a news release. “Jordan Love has shown his dedication to family, resilience and achievement — all traits that align with the company’s core values and fearless dreamers everywhere. We couldn’t think of a better person to join our family.”

It’s not the first time a Packers quarterback has worked with an insurance company.

Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, spent 12 years as a paid spokesperson for State Farm, appearing in countless commercials with former Packers teammates Clay Matthews, B.J. Raji and Randall Cobb, celebs Paul Rudd and Drake, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others. That partnership came to an end last year.

