Packers quarterback Jordan Love provided assist to girlfriend Ronika Stone on volleyball court in Green Bay

Jordan Love wasn't just accurate on the football field late in the 2023 NFL season when he put up some historic numbers.

He had pinpoint passing on the volleyball court as well when he provided a hand for his girlfriend Ronika Stone as she began preparing for the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

"He did help me in the offseason," said Stone, in an interview with Daniel Gillman of the PVF, ahead of her volleyball team's playoff semifinal match on Wednesday. "I was practicing in Green Bay, there wasn’t much going on and I had him come in and toss me some balls."

How did he do with his passing?

"He’s accurate on the court and on the field," Stone said.

Stone dishing out praise on Love and his skills is nothing new. She's his biggest supporter and showed it last season as Love soared to great heights as the Packers quarterback.

Love has also been offering public recognition of Stone during her successful volleyball season this spring.

Hey @packers, thanks again for lending the @sandiegomojo Jordan Love as a fill-in assistant coach this season 💚



Don't forget… @ronikastonee and the Mojo face Omaha tomorrow with a spot in the Championship (8:30 PM CT on CBS Sports Network)

The 6-foot-2 Stone is a middle blocker for the San Diego Mojo. That isn't the position she would choose for the 6-foot-4 Love.

"They call setters the quarterbacks of the court," Stone said. "I would have to give him setter."

How about a scouting report?

"He would have to work on his hands, they’re a little heavy," Stone said. "He has good vision."

Stone has been pretty good this season.

She led the Mojo in kills and was among the team leaders in blocks. She earned Pro Volleyball Federation all-league second team.

2024 All-League Second Team

San Diego Mojo vs. Omaha Supernovas schedule: Time, TV

Time: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stone and the third-seeded Mojo are on a hot streak entering their playoff match against the second-seeded Omaha Supernovas on Wednesday night. San Diego has won three straight and five of their last six matches. Their match follows the 6 p.m. semifinal featuring the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe vs. the fourth-seeded Grand Rapids Rise.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love assists girlfriend Ronika Stone on volleyball court