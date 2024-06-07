Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a lovely birthday message for girlfriend Ronika Stone

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone are the perfect example of #couplegoals.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and his star volleyball girlfriend always support each other in their athletic achievements and often show their public affection in the most wholesome way on social media.

This includes holidays like Valentine's Day as well as on their birthdays.

Love was one of many to acknowledge Stone on her 26th birthday Friday with a touching message.

"Happy Birthday my love," Love wrote alongside a photo that included the two looking their best on his Instagram story. Love also featured a black heart emoji in the post.

Stone replied to his message with a heart hands emoji in apprectiation.

Jordan Love wishes his girlfriend Ronika Stone a happy birthday on Instagram

When Love turned 25 on Nov. 2, Stone had a sweet video montage to celebrate his birthday.

"25 years around the sun for my guy," Stone wrote. "I’m so blessed to have you in my life. To see how hard you work while always putting others before yourself is inspiring. You’re the perfect partner for me. My twin flame, if only the world knew how funny you are. A man with such a big heart, it was only right your last name is Love. I love you forever, happy birthday baby. Cheers to no more underaged rental car fees."

Stone recently wrapped up a successful first season in the Pro Volleyball Federation league with the San Diego Mojo. Love will enter his fifth season with the Packers in 2024 and second as the starting quarterback — with increased expectations.

Stone is certainly ready to see what Love does for an encore. Last week, she rocked her collection of Packers and Love apparel in a viral TikTok.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers quarterback Jordan Love has birthday message for Ronika Stone