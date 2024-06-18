Packers quarterback Jordan Love and girlfriend Ronika Stone celebrate four years together in beautiful Florence, Italy

A lot has changed for Jordan Love and Ronika Stone over the last four years in their professional careers.

Love went from an unknown backup quarterback to starter with the Green Bay Packers, one of the budding stars in the NFL and maybe one of the soon-to-be highest-paid players in the league. Stone, meanwhile, has become one of the faces of the new Pro Volleyball Federation league after returning home from playing internationally.

Through it all, they've done it together as a couple wherever life may take them.

Love and Stone celebrated four years together in Florence, Italy, this week and visited some of the city's most notable landmarks in one of the most romantic cities in the world.

"Four years with the loml (love of my life)," Stone captioned over a photo on her Instagram story that featured a photo of her giving the Packers quarterback a kiss on the cheek in front of Santa Maria del Fiore, the third-largest church in the world.

Ronika Stone kisses Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in front of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, Italy.

Love had a big smile on his face in the photo.

She then posted a series of photos on her Instagram account of the trip, featuring the architecture, art, food and amazing views.

Stone used the caption, "Fell in Love with Florence."

Jordan Love's and Ronika Stone's relationship

Stone and Love, who went public with their relationship in 2020, have expressed their love for each other for years.

The two are each other's biggest supporters and celebrate each other's personal and professional milestones.

Stone was with Love's mom when Love made his first career start for the Packers in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That was the game where Stone and Anna Love sat in the very last row atop Arrowhead Stadium.

When Love became the full-time starter last year, Stone provided many heartwarming posts while also offereing plenty of receipts for folks who ripped him before he took over for Aaron Rodgers. Not surprisingly, Stone also has a full collection of Love-themed attire that she proudly showed off in a viral TikTok a few weeks ago.

Love attended several of Stone's volleyball matches with the San Diego Mojo this spring, including the semifinals of the playoffs. He also walked the red carpet with Stone during an awards ceremony during the PVF playoffs in May in Omaha, Nebraska, and even filled in as an "assistant" when she needed a volleyball partner last year in Green Bay.

Stone earned PVF all-league second team after leading the Mojo in kills this season.

It's been a month of public acknowledgements for the couple. Love offered a lovely birthday message to Stone on his Instagram account earlier this month.

People are taking notice of the couple.

A popular Packers Brasil X account showed in a series of photos why it has called Stone's and Love's relationship "the cutest."

