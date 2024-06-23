Packers quarterback Jordan Love, girlfriend Ronika Stone get engaged

Jordan Love is getting married

It's Instagram official.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and girlfriend Ronika Stone are engaged.

While on vacation in Italy, Love posted a series of photos on his Instagram page Sunday, capturing the proposal that took place in Tuscany at Castello di Celsa, a breathtaking castle built in the 13th century according to its Instagram page.

Love and Stone have been dating for four years and have often used social media to express their feelings toward one another.

The couple has been on a romantic vacation in Italy this month that now appears to be the fantastic voyage of a lifetime.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers' Jordan Love, girlfriend Ronika Stone announce engagement