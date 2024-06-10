Packers quarterback Jordan Love gets love from fans at American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament in Madison

Jordan Love would probably be the perfect candidate to be part of the celebrity foursome at next year's American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament in Madison.

He's the insurance company's new brand ambassador, after all, and he's as popular as ever these days around Wisconsin.

Then again, the Green Bay Packers quarterback may want to wait until his game is up to par.

Love was in Madison on Sunday for the final round of the PGA Tour Champions tournament and as he was making his way to his booth to sign memorabilia and put smiles on kids and parents' faces, fans at the tournament showered him with love.

"Have a great season, buddy," one fan could be heard saying on the course.

"We love you," another said.

Then someone asked him about his ability on the golf course.

"How’s your golf game?" a man said.

"Not great," Love replied. "Needs work."

Fans, however, aren't too concerned about Love's golfing skills.

"We just want you to focus on football," a fan said in the distance.

"There you go," Love replied with a laugh.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is a new brand ambassador for American Family Insurance.

Golfing may be one of the few sports that Love isn't great at.

He showed his ability to be great in his first year starting for the Packers in 2023. And we know he has some talents on the softball field — check out this booming home run at last month's celebrity softball game in Grand Chute — and we're told from a reliable source he's pretty great on the volleyball court, too.

If Love wanted some pointers on his golf game, though, he probably could call up his predecessor Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is a regular in pro-am tournaments and consistently scores among the leaders when he enters them.

But at least one fan was only interested in the Packers' current QB1.

The PGA Tour Champions' video of Love posted on their X account caught a fan saying "Aaron Rodgers who?"

Before Love even appeared on Sunday, he was a topic of conversation at the tournament.

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who played in the celebrity foursome with Michael Phelps, Andy North and Pat Connaughton, gave Love a shoutout for his success last year and is looking forward to watching him in 2024.

Ryan, now a football analyst for CBS Sports, said the "sky's the limit" for Love.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love gets love from golf fans at AmFam championship in Madison