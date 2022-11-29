Packers work out quarterback James Morgan and five tight ends

The Packers brought in a quarterback for a workout today.

James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jets who has also spent time with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts, worked out in Green Bay today.

The Packers also worked out five tight ends: Nick Guggemos, Austin Allen, Michael Jacobson, Briley Moore and Mark Vital. Guggemos signed to the Packers’ practice squad after the tryout.

It’s unclear whether the Packers are planning to sign another backup quarterback in the event that Aaron Rodgers‘ rib injury limits his ability to practice or play, or if they primarily wanted to work out some tight ends and needed Morgan to pass to them at the workout. Morgan was born and raised in the Green Bay area and may have been the most convenient nearby quarterback for the Packers to call up when they want someone to throw passes to tight ends.

Jordan Love is the only quarterback besides Rodgers on the Packers’ active roster. They also have quarterback Danny Etling on the practice squad.

