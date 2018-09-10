Packers Coach Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers's Status for Week 2: 'No Decision Has Been Made'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists that he will be available to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers suffered a left knee injury in the first half of Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears, but came back to rally the Packers from a 20–0 deficit for a 24–23 win.

He finished with 286 yards passing and three touchdowns.

After the game, Rodgers was asked about if he would play against their NFC North rivals.

“I’m playing next week," he said.

Later Rodgers said his playing status would be more clear later in the week.

"I felt like once I got back out there, when the adrenaline was going, it loosened up a little bit," Rodgers said. "But then it tightened up there in the fourth quarter. I was walking up and down the sideline trying to keep it loose. We'll do tests [Monday], and you'll get a better answer Wednesday when I talk."

When speaking to reporters on Monday, coach Mike McCarthy said "no decision has been made" on whether or not Rodgers will take the field Week 2.

"We're still collecting all the information," McCarthy said. "I know Aaron wants to play and is driven to play."

The two–time NFL MVP just signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

"Well, this is what we're paid to do," Rodgers said. "We're paid to deal with injuries and play through 'em. That's what everybody is doing and will be doing throughout this season."