Packers QB Rodgers taking 'sprained knee' day-by-day

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounded optimistic Wednesday about his chances of playing when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers met the media after receiving treatment during practice at the Don Hutson Center adjacent to Lambeau Field. He said it would be accurate to describe his injury as a sprained left knee. Whether it's more significant is uncertain.

Rodgers said he is feeling "a little better every day," but is "pretty sore."

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was restrained in his expectations but said with four more days to prepare and knowing Rodgers, he's not ruling anything out.

"Obviously there's hope of him playing," McCarthy said. "He'll be given the whole week to get ready. We'll take it day by day and learn as we go.

"He's always responded. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

Rodgers left Sunday night's win over the Chicago Bears in the second quarter and returned to start the second half, completing 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings are planning to face Rodgers, not backup DeShone Kizer, in what will be quarterback Kirk Cousins' first NFC North game since signing in Minnesota as a free agent in March.

"Yeah," Zimmer said on a conference call with Green Bay media, "he walks on water, so I'm pretty sure he's gonna play."

Cousins watched Sunday's rally from a 20-0 deficit with admiration, he said, even if he did predict the ending.

"Very impressive. All the way around," Cousins said. "The throws, the way he extends plays, the toughness he showed. No surprise. I found myself sitting on my couch as I watched, saying to my family and friends that I was watching with, 'He is probably going to bring them back.' Watching him for years now, knowing what he is capable of doing. Sure enough, he did. You're really not surprised because you know what he is capable of."

Story Continues

Cousins visited Lambeau in 2013 but did not play as a member of the Washington Redskins.

--Field Level Media