Packers QB Jordan Love throws first career NFL touchdown pass

It took almost all four quarters, but Jordan Love is finally on the board.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tossed his first career touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Love connected with Allen Lazard on fourth down for a 20-yard touchdown pass, bringing the Packers to within six points of the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter.

Love, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2020, has struggled during his first career start. He’s been under intense pressure most of the night, largely due to relentless blitz calls from the Chiefs.

Love finally beat the blitz on his touchdown pass, finding Lazard in single coverage. Lazard made the catch, made a tackler miss in the open field and scored.

Love has completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s averaged 5.6 yards per attempt, and his passer rating is 69.5.

Love started in place of NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

