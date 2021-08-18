Packers QB Jordan Love still day-to-day, not expected to practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers aren’t ruling out Jordan Love for Saturday’s preseason game, but coach Matt LaFleur said his second-year quarterback probably won’t participate during Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets.

Love, who is still considered “day-to-day,” sat out Monday while nursing a right shoulder injury.

“He threw a little bit yesterday. I think we’ll test him again, but you probably won’t see him in any practice reps,” LaFleur said Wednesday.

With Love’s status uncertain, the Packers are adding Jake Dolegala to provide depth at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers will play a majority of the reps in the joint practices over the next two days, while Dolegala and Kurt Benkert could play the entire preseason game if Love can’t go.

LaFleur said the Packers are willing to give Love “every opportunity” to play in the preseason game on Saturday but will remain cautious.

“We just don’t ever want to put him in a situation where it could make it worse,” LaFleur said.

Love completed 12 of 17 passes in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans last Saturday night. He was injured on a strip-sack in the second quarter.

Missing Saturday’s preseason game would rob Love of important live reps, especially after not having the preseason as a rookie. Packers coaches anticipated him playing the majority of the snaps at quarterback over the three preseason games.

List