Packers QB Jordan Love returns to practice on Monday

A good sign for Jordan Love: The Green Bay Packers’ second-year quarterback was back on the field and practicing on Monday.

Love, who injured his shoulder in the preseason opener, missed all of last week, including a pair of joint practices and Saturday’s preseason game with the New York Jets.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would probably work individual positional drills on Monday before being re-inserted into team periods. He is considered day to day, but throwing at Monday’s practice suggests he’s trending in the right direction.

Love initially injured his right shoulder on a strip-sack in the second quarter of the opener against the Houston Texans. He missed an opportunity for live game reps on Saturday when third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert played most of the game against the Jets.

The Packers finish the preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Love would start and likely play the majority of the snaps if he’s healthy enough to go.

Here’s a look at Love throwing during Monday’s practice from reporters in Green Bay:

Love throwing to Davante in individual period pic.twitter.com/CLNNaHhdEp — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 23, 2021

Jordan Love back at practice pic.twitter.com/jzWWblRRF6 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 23, 2021

Jordan Love’s first throw in his first practice back from his shoulder strain-ish: pic.twitter.com/XmOWWftO91 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 23, 2021

