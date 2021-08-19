Packers QB Jordan Love ‘probably unlikely’ to play in preseason game vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers aren’t expecting to have quarterback Jordan Love for Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets.

Love, who started the preseason opener, is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

“I don’t want to rule him out yet, but it’s probably unlikely,” coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday.

Love suffered the injury on a strip-sack late in the second quarter of his preseason debut last Saturday. He hasn’t participated in practice all week and isn’t expected to practice during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Jets.

The Packers host the Jets at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

“We’re going to be smart with it, and do right by him,” LaFleur said.

If Love doesn’t play, the Packers would start third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert, who handled the entire second half last Saturday against the Houston Texans.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said.

The team also signed quarterback Jake Dolegala, who was in Green Bay earlier this summer. He could play some in the second half if LaFleur thinks he’s ready to operate the offense in a game setting.

Missing Saturday’s preseason game would rob Love of an important developmental opportunity. After not playing as a rookie, Love was expected to play most of the snaps for the Packers at quarterback this preseason.

It remains possible that Love will get a chance to play in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

