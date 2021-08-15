Packers QB Jordan Love plays the first half in NFL debut vs. Texans

The NFL debut for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is done after one half.

The Packers are playing third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert to start the second half, ending Love’s night after two encouraging quarters against the Houston Texans.

Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, good for a passer rating of 110.4. He also lost a fumble on a strip-sack late in the first half.

Coach Matt LaFleur said he thought Love played “pretty well” overall when asked following halftime.

At one point, Love completed six straight passes for 89 yards and a 22-yard touchdown to rookie running back Kylin Hill on a screen pass. He hit veteran receiver Devin Funchess four times for 44 yards and also connected with tight end Jace Sternberger down the seam for 34 yards on third down.

Late in the first half, Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard beat left tackle Yosh Nijman and knocked the ball out of Love’s hand before he could release a pass. LaFleur said the turnover wasn’t Love’s fault.

Overall, Love looked comfortable in the pocket during the first half. Several times, he hit his drop and fired for completions on in-breaking routes.

On a broken fourth down play, Love nearly connected deep with Funchess. He also fired incomplete on a tight-window throw to Amari Rodgers on the first third down of the contest.

After going three-and-out on the first two possessions, Love’s touchdown drive in the second quarter traveled 88 yards in nine plays. He completed all six passes on the drive.

Packers Wire will have more on Love’s debut following the game and later this week.

Related