Packers QB Jordan Love off to a good start at OTAs

While Aaron Rodgers is away from the team, Jordan Love is filling in and getting a healthy amount of first-team reps during OTAs. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has kept a close eye on his young quarterback, and he likes what he sees thus far.

“I think you can tell he put some work in this offseason on his own,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “The ball is really jumping out of his hand well right now.”

Tuesday was Day 2 of OTAs for Love and the Packers. Rodgers, the NFL MVP, is not attending the offseason workout program so far, giving Love, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, more opportunities.

LaFleur added: “We’re excited about some of the progress we’ve seen with him, but certainly there’s a long way to go there.”

During practice, the players have been put through a light workload. Some 7-on-7, individual drills, and team periods at half speed. According to reports, Love participated in two 7-on-7 drills and completed 7-of-10 passes in each. Because Rodgers is not in building or on the practice field, these reps for Love, even in a tamed setting, carry a lot of value.

Love did not get to experience a normal rookie offseason last year as far as going through a full preseason. That would have granted him the opportunity to showcase his skills in a game environment and give the team a better understanding of where he is at in his development. Instead, Love got very few reps as he sat behind Rodgers and backup quarterback Tim Boyle. If he was lucky, Love would get one or two snaps during in-season practices. Love didn’t play a single snap in 2020 after being inactive for all 16 games.

While praising Love, LaFleur also pointed out how much he has matured over the last year, specifically when it comes to his mechanics. LaFleur believes Love approaches the game with the right attitude as he continues to try and make the most out of every opportunity.

“I like his mindset right now,” said LaFleur.

Green Bay would prefer to have Rodgers back with the team as soon as possible, but in the meantime, the focus is certainly on finding out what they have in Love. Currently, Rodgers’ future with the Packers is in a state of limbo and Love is could be the beneficiary if it means more time on the field working with the starters. So far, he’s off to a good start.

