Packers QB Jordan Love not expected to practice on Monday

#Packers QB Jordan Love, who had a clean MRI on his shoulder this weekend, is not expected to practice today, source said. Tomorrow is a walk-through, so a few days off for the GB backup. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2021

The injured right shoulder of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is going to get a few days of rest.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Love is not expected to practice on Monday, and he’ll get more rest during a walk-through on Tuesday.

Love was injured late in the first half of his NFL debut on Saturday against the Houston Texans. His right shoulder got hit as he was attempting to throw, causing the injury. Testing on Sunday indicated the injury wasn’t serious.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said it’s possible Love will miss time and possibly even this week’s preseason game.

A big week lies ahead for Love and the Packers. The team will host a joint practice with the New York Jets on Wednesday and Thursday before a preseason game between the two teams at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut. He started and played 28 snaps in the first half before exiting the game. If his shoulder heals correctly, Love could play more snaps against the Jets.

