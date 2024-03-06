Packers QB Jordan Love makes PFF’s list of top 101 players from 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made the “PFF 101,” a list from Pro Football Focus of the top NFL players from the 2023 season.

Love, in his first season as the starting quarterback in Green Bay, finished at No. 89 overall.

From Sam Monson of PFF: “Love was one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks over the second half of the season, finishing ninth in PFF passing grade (83.2) overall on the year. When he was dialed in, he was a devastating playmaker, but inconsistency in his game kept him away from the top spots on this list.”

Across the regular and postseason, Love finished with 37 touchdown passes (second) and 37 big-time throws (tied for third) while having just 18 turnover worthy plays (ninth fewest). Counting rushing stats, Love produced almost 5,000 total yards and 41 touchdowns.

A second-half charge powered Love’s ascension. Between Weeks 1-8, Love had zero games with an overall grade of 70.0 or above. Between Weeks 9 and the divisional playoff round, Love had eight, including three elite grades of 90.0 or better..

As of Wednesday, PFF has released only the first 60 players of the list. Love is the only Packers player between No. 101 and 41 and is likely to be the only Packers player on the list when it’s fully released.

