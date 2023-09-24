Packers QB Jordan Love introduced for first time at Lambeau Field

Jordan Love was introduced as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback for the first time at Lambeau Field before Sunday’s home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Love, a first-round pick in 2020 who sat behind Aaron Rodgers for three seasons, previously started games in Kansas City, Chicago and Atlanta. On Sunday, he’ll make his first start at Lambeau Field.

Here’s the video of Love’s introduction:

