Packers QB Jordan Love 'absolutely' ready to be a starting QB, GM Brian Gutekunst says

There's a lot still to learn about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has only seen scant playing time behind starter Aaron Rodgers since he was a first-round draft pick in 2020.

How would he hold up for a full NFL season? Can he succeed as a pocket passer? Will he rely on his legs to be efficient?

But for all the questions yet to be answered, one thing about Love is clear: He's been patient.

Amid uncertainty about Rodges' plans, could 2023 be the season Love takes the reigns in Green Bay? According to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, Love is "absolutely" ready to be a starting quarterback.

But will he get a chance?

Will Jordan Love be Packers' starting QB in 2023?

Gutekunst vouched for Love in front of reporters Tuesday, saying if Rodgers was out of the picture then Love would be capable of taking over. When asked whether Love could lead the Packers in 2023, Gutekunst quickly responded, "Yes."

Still, Gutekunst knows the only way for Love to grow is on the field.

"He needs to play," Gutekunst said. "I think that's the next step in his progression."

The Packers are still awaiting word from Rodgers on whether he would like to return to Green Bay, retire or play for a different team. Gutekunst said he would like to have an answer by March 15 when NFL free agency opens.

"I don't know if there's anything firm," Gutekunst said, "but that'd certainly be helpful for our football team."

Love is set to enter the final season of his rookie contract with the Packers, though the team can exercise his fifth-year option this offseason. He has started just one game, filling in for Rodgers in a 2021 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers lost 13-7, and Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"I think it takes most of these quarterbacks a little bit of time to learn how to win," Gutekunst said, "and it's one thing to play well and make throws and make plays but then it's another thing to lead your team to wins.

Story continues

"And I think that takes time."

While Gutekunst said Rodgers has not been in contact with Green Bay since his four-day darkness retreat ended, the general manager said he and Love have been in touch throughout the offseason as the Packers navigate their QB situation. Gutekunst added he would like to see Love's development continue in Green Bay, but that would likely require a new contract at the end of the 2023 season.

"I'm excited to see Jordan grow and play," Gutekunst said, "and I certainly expect that to be here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers QB Jordan Love 'absolutely' ready to be starter, GM says