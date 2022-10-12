Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday due to new thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t practice on Wednesday after injuring his thumb on the final play of Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

Despite his absence to start the week, the team isn’t overly concerned about Rodgers’ availability for this week’s game against the New York Jets.

“He’s not going to practice today, but I don’t think we have much concern as far as gameday,” LaFleur said.

The 38-year-old quarterback will be on the first injury report of the week coming later Wednesday.

Rodgers was injured while attempting to throw a Hail Mary as time expired against the Giants. He was hit by several players while winding up to throw.

On Tuesday, Rodgers revealed to “The Pat McAfee Show” that his thumb was a “little banged up” but he was confident he could still “spin” the ball.

The Packers have Jordan Love as the No. 1 backup and Danny Etling available as the third-string quarterback on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire