Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unveils ‘John Wick’ Halloween costume

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers grew out his hair to help execute the look of this iconic action hero for Halloween this year.

Who is John Wick?

Rodgers, who helped lead the Packers to dramatic win over the heavily favored Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, revealed his highly anticipated Halloween costume on Instagram on Saturday night:

Rodgers recreated a scene from “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” for the big reveal on Instagram. An added touch, he tagged Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari as the dog.

Rodgers teased the costume idea during an appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier in the year, calling the character a “hero of mine.”

The John Wick franchise features four movies, and the lead character is played by Keanu Reeves.

Here’s another look at Rodgers’ costume, via Lily Zhao of FOX6:

Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis win Halloween (📸: @DavidBakhtiari IG) pic.twitter.com/mzVvSz9nPs — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 31, 2021

