Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ties team record for TD passes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was this close to setting a prestigious team record and putting away the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

With the Packers leading 28-17 in the fourth quarter, Rodgers just missed a shot to receiver Allen Lazard in the end zone on third down. Had the pass connected, Rodgers would have passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes in team history and given the Packers a three-score lead with under 10 minutes to go.

As it was, the throw sailed just out of Lazard’s reach, and the Ravens mounted a furious comeback that ended one point short on a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Rodgers still threw three touchdown passes and tied Favre’s mark of 442 touchdown passes. He now needs one more – which could arrive on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns next week – to pass Favre and set the new team record.

“(Tying the record) means a lot,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews of FOX Sports after the game. “It’s been a special run for me to follow up a legend. Hopefully, I can break that record at home on Christmas next week.”

Rodgers, now 38, threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Sunday. He has 30 touchdown passes in 14 games this season.

Favre, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, threw 442 touchdown passes and 286 interceptions in 255 games and 253 starts with the Packers. Rodgers has thrown 442 touchdown passes and 93 interceptions in 210 games and 203 starts.

