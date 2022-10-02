Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career touchdown pass

Green Bay packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers became only the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 career touchdown passes in the regular season and postseason play when he hit rookie Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.

Rodgers joined Tom Brady (713), Drew Brees (608), Peyton Manning (579) and Brett Favre (552) as the only five to ever throw 500 or more touchdowns in regular and postseason play.

Rodgers has thrown 455 touchdown passes in the regular season (217 games) and 45 in the postseason (22).

.@AaronRodgers12 now has 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career touchdown passes, including playoffs 🙌 He becomes the fifth player in NFL history with at least 500 TD passes. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/M8Z7jmy11L — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022

