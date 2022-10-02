Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws rare pick-six to end first half vs. Patriots

What appeared to be an opportunity to score before the half on Sunday at Lambeau Field quickly turned into an unexpected and shocking first-half lead for the New England Patriots over the heavily favored Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP who is first in league history in both interception percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio, tossed a pick-six to Patriots cornerback Jack Jones with 13 seconds left in the second quarter to give New England a 10-7 lead.

Rodgers was targeting receiver Allen Lazard on an out-breaking route. Lazard slipped down, Rodgers missed inside and Jones easily intercepted the pass and jogged into the end zone from 40 yards out for a touchdown.

It was Rodgers’ fourth career pick-six and his first since the 2020 season.

Through two quarters, Rodgers has completed 4-of-11 passes for 44 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He’s also been sacked once on third down. His passer rating is 11.2.

The pick-six play:

The Packers get the ball to start the second half. Can Rodgers rebound and get the Packers back into the lead? Green Bay is in a fist fight with a 1-2 team playing a third-string quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire