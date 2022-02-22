Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still deciding future in football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still deciding his future in football.

Rodgers, 38, told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision on whether he wants to retire, return to Green Bay or retire from the NFL.

There was mass speculation that Rodgers would make his decision on Tuesday, based on an Instagram post that went live on Monday night and all the looming decisions the team needs to make regarding the roster.

“No decision about my future today,” Rodgers said.

The four-time NFL MVP said he just recently completed a 12-day “panchakarma” cleanse and is only now beginning his final process of making a decision.

“I’ve obviously had thoughts about it…but there’s conversations to be had, and a few more things to contemplate,” Rodgers said. “But it won’t be long. I’m not going to hold anybody hostage in this. Obviously, I want to feel certain about it, and when I do, I’ll make a decision, and we’ll just move on and move forward.”

Rodgers admitted there have been some “contemplative days” since the end of the Super Bowl, but he’s still working through the process.

In terms of retirement, Rodgers said he can “still play” and his “body feels good,” but he still wants to have conversations with “close friends and teammates” and see how the Packers start putting together the roster puzzle pieces before the start of the new league year.

He doesn’t fear retirement, especially after being away from football for most of last offseason.

Rodgers dismissed the significance of the Instagram post, saying he had just come out of the cleanse and was feeling an “intense amount of gratitude.”

“There’s nothing cryptic about gratitude,” Rodgers said.

The Packers and the football world must go back to waiting on his decision.

Rodgers said he’s looking forward to making a final decision and getting some “quiet.” He also reiterated what he said all season: his relationship with the Packers and specific members of the organization, including general manager Brian Gutekunst, is in a much better place now than a year ago.

He also confirmed that he had extensive conversations with the team following the playoff loss to the 49ers, and the meetings were “different,” but in a “positive” way.

Rodgers also expressed happiness about the team hiring Tom Clements to be the new quarterbacks coach. Clements previously coached in Green Bay for 11 years.

Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award after throwing 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions during the 2021 season.

