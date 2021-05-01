Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks off-camera to NBC from Kentucky Derby

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unwilling to speak on camera with NBC at the Kentucky Derby, but he did have an off-camera conversation with Mike Tirico at the event on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the full quote from Tirico, who summarized the conversation. Rodgers told Tirico he was disappointed that the conflict between him and the Packers is now public, and confirmed there is a “chasm” between the two sides. He also said to watch during the next couple of weeks for comments from both sides.

It’s worth noting that Rodgers did not confirm or deny he wants to leave Green Bay, at least accoridng to Tirico.

Earlier Saturday, Packers president Mark Murphy acknowledged issues between the two sides and confirmed leaders from the team have flown out to California to address the problems with Rodgers in person at various points this offseason.

Neither side seems to know how this will play out, although the Packers have said they won’t trade Rodgers, the NFL’s MVP in 2020. Buckle up and prepare for a bumpy couple of months in Titletown.

Related