Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shows off elaborate new tattoo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his first tattoo, and it’s nothing if not interesting and mysterious.

The elaborate design was created by Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote on his official Instagram account.

The ink appears to be on the underside of Rodgers’ left forearm. It features a number of mysterious designs, including a pair of lions and various astrological signs.

Here’s the tattoo:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Let us know what you think of the future Hall of Famer’s tattoo in the comments below!

List

Breaking down Packers WR depth chart entering training camp

Recommended Stories