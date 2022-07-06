Packers QB Aaron Rodgers shows off elaborate new tattoo
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his first tattoo, and it’s nothing if not interesting and mysterious.
The elaborate design was created by Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi.
“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote on his official Instagram account.
The ink appears to be on the underside of Rodgers’ left forearm. It features a number of mysterious designs, including a pair of lions and various astrological signs.
Here’s the tattoo:
