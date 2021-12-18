Packers QB Aaron Rodgers set new NFL record for divisional dominance

The last 10 games for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the NFC North have been special.

Rodgers produced a passer rating of 141.1 during last Sunday’s 45-30 win against the Chicago Bears, extending his streak of games with a passer rating over 100.0 against the division to 10. According to the Packers, that’s a brand new NFL record.

Rodgers also extended his NFL record for most consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions against divisional opponents to 10.

On paper, his current run against the Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings looks nothing short of incredible. He’s thrown 34 touchdown passes without an interception over the 10 games, and his passer rating has been over 125.0 in eight of the 10 games. His overall passer rating in the 10 games is 134.6. He’s also thrown four touchdown passes in six of the 10 games.

Rodgers also holds the NFL record for games with a passer rating of 140.0 against one opponent. He’s done it six times in his career against the Bears. He’s done it four times against the Vikings, good for second place all-time. His 11 total games with a passer rating over 140.0 against the NFC North is also an NFL record.

The Packers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but Rodgers finishes the season with games against the Vikings and Lions, providing two more opportunities to build his MVP case.

If you’re Aaron Rodgers, why would you ever want to leave this division?

Aaron Rodgers vs. NFC North, 2020-21

Year Opponent TD/INT Passer rating 2020 at Vikings 4/0 127.5 2020 vs. Lions 2/0 107.6 2020 vs. Vikings 3/0 110.9 2020 vs. Bears 4/0 132.3 2020 at Lions 3/0 133.6 2020 at Bears 4/0 147.9 2021 vs. Lions 4/0 145.6 2021 at Bears 2/0 128.0 2021 at Vikings 4/0 148.4 2021 vs. Bears 4/0 141.1 2021 vs. Vikings ? ? 2021 at Lions ? ? Totals 10 games 34/0 134.6

