Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says injuries ‘feeling a lot better’ coming back from bye

The bye week allowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to heal up from injuries to both his thumb and ribs.

The 39-year-old said he’s feeling “a lot better” coming back from the bye and re-energized for the stretch run.

“The thumb is doing a lot better. It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing a lot better too. My body is feeling a lot better,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Rodgers broke his thumb in Week 5 in London against the New York Giants but played through the injury for eight straight games. In Week 12 in Philadelphia, Rodgers left the contest with a rib injury but returned a week later and helped the Packers beat the Chicago Bears.

The Packers’ bye in Week 14 – the latest in the NFL this season – finally gave Rodgers a chance to rest up for the final four games. He called the time off “refreshing” for himself and the team, especially after beating the Bears and getting extra time off.

“It always feels good coming back after the bye,” Rodgers said. “It’s nice to get that week off.”

Rodgers and the Packers are 5-8 but have a chance to make the postseason with a 4-0 finish. The journey begins on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams come to Lambeau Field for a Week 15 showdown.

The Packers need to win out – against the Rams, Dolphins, Vikings and Lions – and get some help from teams like the Giants, Commanders and Seahawks.

“We have a lot to play for but we also need some help,” Rodgers said. “We can’t control that part. But we have three of four at home. We always expect to win our home games, and definitely expect to win once the weather turns. Get this one, and then a warm weather game in Miami, and then things could get interesting.”

Can a healthy Rodgers be the catalyst for a win streak that keeps the Packers in the hunt to end the 2022 season?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire