Packers QB Aaron Rodgers runs for first TD of 2021 to tie game with Steelers

Twenty six total yards from A.J. Dillon and two third-down conversions from Randall Cobb helped set up Aaron Rodgers’ game-tying touchdown run in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Rodgers escaped the pocket and out-ran T.J. Watt to the end zone, scoring a four-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The touchdown run was the first for Rodgers in 2021 and his first since Dec. 19 of last year.

The Packers’ scoring drive traveled 64 yards in 13 plays. The offense converted three third downs, including two Rodgers completions to Cobb.

The Steelers initially took the 7-0 lead on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson in the first quarter.

List