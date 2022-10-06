Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Randall Cobb ‘deserves more opportunities’

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emphasized that he believes veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb has earned the right to more opportunities in the passing game moving forward.

Through four games, Cobb has 10 catches on 12 targets for 150 yards. Of his 10 catches, eight have gained first downs, including five on third down. He’s averaging 15 yards per catch and 12.5 yards per target.

“He looks like 2016 Randall, I think,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “He needs more opportunities. He deserves more opportunities.”

Over the last three games, Cobb has averaged around 23 snaps per game and hasn’t played more than 40 percent of snaps from scrimmage on offense.

But the veteran is still producing big plays in big moments.

Against the Patriots, Cobb caught a 24-yard pass on 3rd-and-7, setting up a touchdown, drew a pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-6, and then caught an 11-yard pass on 3rd-and-1 to help set up the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Is playing fewer snaps helping Cobb be more efficient as a receiver? Or are the Packers losing out on big plays by having Cobb operate as a part-time player?

On Tuesday, Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Packers need to find more ways to get Cobb on the field.

“I really feel like he needs some more play time. He’s made plays every game he’s played,” Rodgers said. “I look forward to some more snaps for him because every time he’s out there, he’s making explosive gains.”

Cobb has three catches of at least 20 yards (one in each of the last three games) and four of 15 or more. He’s converted at least one third down in all four games this season.

“Every time he touches the ball, something good happens for us.”

