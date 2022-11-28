Packers QB Aaron Rodgers questionable to return vs. Eagles due to oblique injury

#Packers injury update: QB Aaron Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return. #GBvsPHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went back to the locker room to get checked out after suffering an oblique injury in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Packers say he is questionable to return.

Rodgers, who turns 39 years old next week, appeared to be injured on a sack during the first drive of the third quarter.

The four-time MVP played the ensuing series but was in visible pain. After the Packers decided to kick a field goal on fourth down to end the possession, Rodgers jogged back to the locker room with a member of the training staff.

Jordan Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, is the backup quarterback.

Rodgers is already playing with what is believed to be an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

