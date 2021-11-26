Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will play vs. Rams despite missing full week of practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t get in any on-field work this week but he will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers, who missed all three practices while still dealing with a fractured toe, will play against the Rams.

“Yeah, he’ll play,” LaFleur said Friday.

LaFleur said Rodgers was present at practice on Friday but did nothing more than relay calls to backup Jordan Love during the on-field reps.

The reason? “Just getting that practice of saying the play calls,” LaFleur said.

The Packers wanted to get Rodgers on the field for a few reps – as was the case last week – but the team decided to hold him out on Friday to make sure the toe is in the best possible shape for the game Sunday.

“We just want to make sure he’s at his best possible self for Sunday in terms of just how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers and the Packers will have a walkthrough on Saturday during final prep for the Rams.

Rodgers hardly practiced last week but still managed to throw four touchdown passes and produce his top passer rating of the season last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Rodgers confirmed he’s dealing with a fractured left pinky toe. He was in tremendous pain last Sunday after getting stepped on during the game. Both Rodgers and LaFleur have described the process now as “pain management,” although surgery could be an option during the bye week.

Rodgers has remained steadfast about not missing games while he recovers from the injury, which is likely to linger throughout the rest of the season.

