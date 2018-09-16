Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to play through knee injury

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning, that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play through what some have described as an "unusual" knee injruy.

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers officially active. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Rodgers took a few days off practice, but he did return to the practice field on Saturday.

A source told ESPN:

"He shouldn't have played last week and shouldn't play now, but he likely will,"

There have also been reports that Rodgers will be sporting a heavy knee brace, and that his overall pain-level will have to be monitored throuhgout the game.

Aaron Rodgers has type of a deep bone bruise (along w ligament strain) that would keep "normal" people out for a while. Deep bone bruises cause an awful lot of pain and swelling and he and Packers will have to monitor throughout game. Wearing brace on knee today — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 16, 2018

The Packers matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday serves as an extremely important contest, as they are the two teams that many picked to win the NFC North. Green Bay doesn't play the Vikings again until week 12 of the regular season. And they get a rematch with the Bears in week 15. If Rodgers isn't able to play for an extended period of time, that would leave the Packers with DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle as their quarterbacks, and receiver Randall Cobb as an emergency QB.