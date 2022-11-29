Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘Plan on playing this week’ vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the starter when his team goes to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 13.

Rodgers left Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a ribs injury but initial scans on the injury revealed positive news on the injury front.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who is also dealing with a broken right thumb, said he might not practice Wednesday while he rehabs the injuries.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will play against the Bears if he’s physically capable.

The Packers are 4-8 and need to string together five straight wins to have a chance at the postseason.

“Go down to one of my favorite places to play down in Chicago and get a big win, go into the bye week, get healthy, and see where we can get to,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he “couldn’t move out there” during the loss to the Eagles after taking a hit in the second quarter and then taking another one during a sack in the third quarter. He was in extreme pain and was worried about a “really, really serious” issue, including a punctured lung.

Rodgers has thrown 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 12 games. His passer rating is 92.9, which would be his second-lowest in a season as a starter in Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire