Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is PFF’s top player after two weeks





The best player in the NFL after two weeks might be the Green Bay Packers’ two-time MVP quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers, who has helped the Packers get to 2-0 to start 2020, is the highest-graded player and quarterback at Pro Football Focus entering Week 3.

Rodgers’ 95.6 overall grade and 94.8 passing grade are both the best in the NFL.

He is first in PFF’s “big-time throws” metric and first in completions on passes thrown over 20 yards in the air, highlighting his aggressiveness attacking down the field. On average, he is throwing the ball in 2.39 seconds after the snap, showcasing just how decisive he’s been with the ball in Year 2 of Matt LaFleur’s offense. And his adjusted completion percentage is right around 80.0, proof of his pinpoint accuracy to start 2020.

Overall, Rodgers has completed 50 of 74 passes for 604 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions through two games. He is completing 67.8 percent of his passes and averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, with a passer rating of 119.4. He is first in the NFL in QBR.

Why is Rodgers playing so well and having so much fun to start 2020? He explained why on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday:





