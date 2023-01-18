Packers QB Aaron Rodgers re-opens door to playing elsewhere in 2023

In June of last year, Aaron Rodgers rather loudly slammed the door shut on finishing his career with another franchise. On “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback quietly re-opened the door to the possibility.

Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, admitted he wasn’t sure if Green Bay would be the best place for him to play if he returns for another NFL season in 2023, contemplated a scenario in which the Packers picked Jordan Love as the new starter and shut down any chance of him sticking around for a short-term rebuild.

“I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said. “Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. Like I said during the season, that’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there’s more conversations to be had.”

Asked during mandatory minicamp last June if he’d finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers responded affirmatively with, “Yes, definitely.”

Now, it’s never say never.

Rodgers met with the Packers last week following a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. In 2022, the four-time MVP threw 26 touchdown passes but also 12 interceptions, finished with a passer rating of 91.1 and missed the playoffs for just the fourth time since he took over as starter in 2008.

Rodgers said he still isn’t in a position physically or mentally to make a decision on his playing future.

He also reiterated his belief that the Packers could be ready for a transition to Love.

“If they want to go younger and think Jordan’s ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go. And if that’s the case and I still want to play, then there’s only one option, right? And that’s to play somewhere else,” Rodgers said.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers said he has no interest in being in Green Bay for a rebuild, even though he said the Packers – and many other teams – would never admit to rebuilding.

Story continues

But in terms of roster-building, part of his decision-making process will likely include evaluating how the team handles of the futures of several favorite teammates, including Marcedes Lewis, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Robert Tonyan and David Bakhtiari, all of whom he mentioned by name during the hour-long interview.

It’s the middle of January. All options – returning to Green Bay, retiring from football and a trade to play elsewhere – are still on the table for Aaron Rodgers when it comes to the 2023 season.

Here is the entire interview with McAfee from Tuesday:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire