Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: No update on contract, ‘not a story there’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that there is no update on his contract, a focal point of speculation this offseason, and he believes nothing has changed since when the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last April.

The Packers, despite needing salary cap room this offseason, haven’t restructured or extended Rodgers’ contract, which the NFL MVP said is “really not a story.”

“Nothing has really changed,” Rodgers said Monday. “My future is, a lot of it is out of my control.”

Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season. He won his third NFL MVP and was the league’s first-team All-Pro quarterback.

Despite his incredible season, Rodgers still believes his future is a “beautiful mystery,” as he’s often described it over the last year.

“It’s quite uncertain which direction things are going to go,” Rodgers said. “All I can do is play my best. I feel like last year I did do that, and may have thrown a wrench into some timelines that may have been thought about or desired. Ultimately, things haven’t really changed on that front.”

Rodgers, 37, has three years left on the contract he signed in 2018. The Packers have not converted money in the contract to create salary cap space or added on years, leaving the door open for a future transition to Love, who will go into next season as Rodgers’ backup.

He said there’s no update to be had on his contract.

“There’s really not a story there,” Rodgers said.

