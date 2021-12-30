Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.

Rodgers and the Packers won all three games during the month, beating the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The three-time MVP and 2021 MVP favorite completed 74.5 percent of his passes, averaged 7.96 yards per attempt, threw 10 touchdown passes without an interception and had an NFL-high passer rating of 130.0.

Rodgers was nothing if not statistically efficient and consistent. He completed over 70 percent of his passes, threw three or more touchdown passes and had a passer rating over 115.0 in all three games in December. The stretch helped him surge into the top spot of the MVP race with two games to go.

Rodgers has been the NFC Offensive Player of the Month 10 times, including four times in December. He last won the award in December of 2020.

Rodgers is the second Packers player to be named Player of the Month this season, joining linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (NFC Defensive Player of the Month, October).

Aaron Rodgers in December 2021

GAME Cmp/Att Yards TD/INT Rating Cmp.% Yards/att vs. CHI (W, 45-30) 29/37 341 4/0 141.1 78.4 9.2 at BAL (W 31-30) 23/31 268 3/0 132.2 74.2 8.7 vs. CLE (W, 24-22) 24/34 202 3/0 115.1 70.6 5.9 TOTALS (3-0) 76/102 811 10/0 130.0 74.5 7.9

List